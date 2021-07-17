Barclays PLC Increases Position in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) by 54.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 71,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,016 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 30.4% in the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 201,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 46,950 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 350,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,564,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 443,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,515,000 after buying an additional 8,329 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 122.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 8,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,466,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,105,000 after buying an additional 82,884 shares during the period. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTT stock opened at $11.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.85. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $12.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.97 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 13.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. As a group, research analysts predict that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -150.00%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CTT. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. increased their price objective on CatchMark Timber Trust from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. CatchMark Timber Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

CatchMark Timber Trust Profile

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

