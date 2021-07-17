Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,117 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PPC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 11,155 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 46,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter valued at about $432,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 100,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 5.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 477,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,370,000 after purchasing an additional 23,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PPC opened at $21.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 52-week low of $14.06 and a 52-week high of $26.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.07.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on PPC. Barclays raised their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Pilgrim’s Pride presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally.

