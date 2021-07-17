Insider Selling: Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Director Edward J. Leppert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $503,400.00.

VICR stock opened at $105.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.31. Vicor Co. has a 52-week low of $70.90 and a 52-week high of $109.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.40 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Vicor alerts:

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. Vicor had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vicor Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VICR. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicor during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Vicor by 619.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Vicor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Vicor in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Vicor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Read More: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.