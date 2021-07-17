Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $3.04 Million Holdings in PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 667,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,974 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.00% of PDS Biotechnology worth $3,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDSB. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PDS Biotechnology by 84.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 77,911 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 33,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 16,655 shares during the period. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 9,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steve C. Glover acquired 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $49,997.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 63,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,215. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Voorhees Seth Van bought 17,647 shares of PDS Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $149,999.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,647 shares in the company, valued at $149,999.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 33,529 shares of company stock valued at $298,797. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDSB stock opened at $9.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.90. PDS Biotechnology Co. has a 12 month low of $1.84 and a 12 month high of $13.48. The company has a market cap of $272.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 2.58.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. As a group, analysts forecast that PDS Biotechnology Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PDSB shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on PDS Biotechnology from $12.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $6.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.80.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

