MML Investors Services LLC Has $780,000 Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert Binder sold 36,616 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $1,176,838.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,682,066.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $23.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.70. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $34.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.84.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.03. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 9,693.11% and a negative return on equity of 61.96%. The business had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.99) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

