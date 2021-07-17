Insider Selling: Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) VP Sells $1,974,412.64 in Stock

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) VP F G. Hammond sold 13,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.74, for a total transaction of $1,974,412.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,131.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

AZPN stock opened at $143.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.34. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.93 and a 52 week high of $162.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.32, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.25.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.30% and a return on equity of 55.65%. The business had revenue of $162.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.83.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $611,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $813,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

