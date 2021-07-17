Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Sells $2,192,300.00 in Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.23, for a total value of $2,192,300.00.
Alyssa Henry also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 14th, Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.46, for a total value of $2,414,600.00.
- On Wednesday, June 9th, Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.81, for a total value of $2,128,100.00.
SQ opened at $237.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $108.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 334.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.00 and a 12 month high of $283.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $225.98.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Square in the 1st quarter worth $4,496,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Square by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 7,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Square during the 1st quarter worth $4,037,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Square by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,066,000 after buying an additional 14,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Square by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after buying an additional 6,218 shares during the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on SQ shares. Barclays raised their price target on Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Friday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.74.
About Square
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?
Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.