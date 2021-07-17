Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Sells $2,192,300.00 in Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.23, for a total value of $2,192,300.00.

Alyssa Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 14th, Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.46, for a total value of $2,414,600.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.81, for a total value of $2,128,100.00.

SQ opened at $237.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $108.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 334.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.00 and a 12 month high of $283.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $225.98.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Square in the 1st quarter worth $4,496,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Square by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 7,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Square during the 1st quarter worth $4,037,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Square by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,066,000 after buying an additional 14,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Square by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after buying an additional 6,218 shares during the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SQ shares. Barclays raised their price target on Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Friday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.74.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

