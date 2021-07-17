Hilary K. Krane Sells 15,000 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.87, for a total value of $2,428,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hilary K. Krane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 2nd, Hilary K. Krane sold 16,000 shares of NIKE stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $2,544,000.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Hilary K. Krane sold 21,500 shares of NIKE stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total value of $3,292,940.00.

Shares of NKE opened at $159.85 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.11 and a twelve month high of $162.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.65. The stock has a market cap of $252.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.90, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,903,194,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,758,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643,842 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,142,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468,961 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,241,000. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,388,000. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. HSBC raised their price target on NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BTIG Research cut their price target on NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.39.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

