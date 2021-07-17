Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VNE. Barclays lowered their price target on Veoneer from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Veoneer in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Veoneer to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Veoneer in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Veoneer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.27.

Veoneer stock opened at $19.70 on Thursday. Veoneer has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $30.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.91.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.07). Veoneer had a negative net margin of 29.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.99%. The firm had revenue of $419.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.30 million. On average, analysts predict that Veoneer will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNE. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veoneer in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Veoneer by 160.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Veoneer in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veoneer by 206.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Veoneer by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units, crash sensors, seat belt pre-tensioner electronic controllers, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

