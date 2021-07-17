Mizuho Raises Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Price Target to $89.00

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.69% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cimarex Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.90.

NYSE XEC opened at $66.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.27. Cimarex Energy has a 1-year low of $22.39 and a 1-year high of $76.39.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 60.34%. The business had revenue of $679.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ironwood Financial llc raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 112.7% during the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 100.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,931 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 20,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

