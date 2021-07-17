ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) PT Raised to $86.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Mizuho from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 54.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on COP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.73.

Shares of COP opened at $55.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.03. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $63.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.63.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ConocoPhillips news, CAO Welsh Kontessa S. Haynes sold 5,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $333,055.00. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Change Path LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,041,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 429,467 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $17,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

