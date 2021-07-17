HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HyreCar Inc. operates as a platform as a service company. It offers a car-sharing platform which allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers. HyreCar Inc. is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Get HyreCar alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of HyreCar from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

NASDAQ HYRE opened at $16.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.89. The company has a market capitalization of $355.16 million, a PE ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 2.88. HyreCar has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $24.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 million. HyreCar had a negative net margin of 68.17% and a negative return on equity of 304.85%. As a group, analysts expect that HyreCar will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Grace Mellis sold 32,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total value of $563,502.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 253,652 shares in the company, valued at $4,418,617.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Henry Park sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $156,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 192,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,012,435.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,677 shares of company stock worth $1,961,991. 14.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in HyreCar in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in HyreCar by 5,862.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 29,310 shares during the period. Lynrock Lake LP lifted its holdings in HyreCar by 22.0% in the first quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,506,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,765,000 after buying an additional 271,977 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in HyreCar in the first quarter valued at $403,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in HyreCar in the first quarter valued at $355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

About HyreCar

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HyreCar (HYRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HyreCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HyreCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.