Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 179,384 Shares of Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) by 7.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,393,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 179,384 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Pulmatrix were worth $3,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pulmatrix by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pulmatrix by 1,079.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,481,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,864 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Pulmatrix by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 55,698 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pulmatrix by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 289,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 129,749 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Pulmatrix from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

PULM opened at $0.84 on Friday. Pulmatrix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $3.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.97. The company has a market cap of $46.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.37.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 63.93% and a negative net margin of 166.28%. The business had revenue of $1.39 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pulmatrix, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Pulmatrix Profile

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

