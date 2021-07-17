Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,176,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,110,400,000 after buying an additional 2,260,184 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,989,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,820,101,000 after buying an additional 358,540 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,367,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,558,996,000 after buying an additional 2,220,611 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,069,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $688,120,000 after buying an additional 154,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,241,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $397,657,000 after buying an additional 47,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $78.32 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $60.97 and a 52 week high of $82.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.92.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

