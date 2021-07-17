Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 95,400 Shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,329,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 95,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PIRS. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 50.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Pieris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on PIRS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of PIRS opened at $3.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.16. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $5.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.20.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 119.28% and a negative return on equity of 94.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin protein-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.