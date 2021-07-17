Northern Trust Corp Buys 11,962 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,962 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $7,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $15,367,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $307,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,802,000 after purchasing an additional 11,536 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 17,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 7,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRSP. upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays increased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.72.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $126.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.42 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.45. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a twelve month low of $76.71 and a twelve month high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.42% and a negative net margin of 35,630.97%. The company had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 30,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $3,792,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,526,213.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $4,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 573,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,546,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,375 shares of company stock valued at $15,506,280 over the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

