Financial Analysis: Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) vs. AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM)

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) and AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Voyager Therapeutics and AIM ImmunoTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voyager Therapeutics 24.66% 29.50% 14.76% AIM ImmunoTech -9,718.49% -23.90% -22.44%

69.4% of Voyager Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.5% of AIM ImmunoTech shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.4% of Voyager Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of AIM ImmunoTech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Voyager Therapeutics and AIM ImmunoTech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Voyager Therapeutics 0 9 3 0 2.25 AIM ImmunoTech 0 0 2 0 3.00

Voyager Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $10.55, suggesting a potential upside of 209.38%. AIM ImmunoTech has a consensus price target of $3.75, suggesting a potential upside of 89.39%. Given Voyager Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Voyager Therapeutics is more favorable than AIM ImmunoTech.

Risk and Volatility

Voyager Therapeutics has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AIM ImmunoTech has a beta of -0.8, meaning that its stock price is 180% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Voyager Therapeutics and AIM ImmunoTech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voyager Therapeutics $171.13 million 0.75 $36.74 million $0.98 3.48 AIM ImmunoTech $160,000.00 591.93 -$14.40 million N/A N/A

Voyager Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than AIM ImmunoTech.

Summary

Voyager Therapeutics beats AIM ImmunoTech on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD102 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for Huntington's disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; and Tau program for the treatment of tauopathies, including Alzheimer's disease, progressive supranuclear palsy, and frontotemporal dementia. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with the University of Massachusetts; and ClearPoint Neuro, Inc., as well as collaborations with Thermo Fisher Scientific and Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies to support the development of its gene therapy programs. It also has a collaboration and license agreement with Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. for the research, development, and commercialization of adeno-associated virus-based gene therapy products. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

AIM ImmunoTech Company Profile

AIM ImmunoTech Inc., an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, viruses, and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's products include Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecules for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, malignant melanoma, non-small cell lung, ovarian, breast, colorectal, prostate and pancreatic cancer, myalgic encephalomyelitis, Hepatitis B, and HIV. The company also provides Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of genital warts, a sexually transmitted disease. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. has agreements with UMN Pharma Inc.; Japanese National Institute of Infectious Diseases; and Shionogi & Co., Ltd.; Polysciences Inc.; and University of Cagliari Dipartimento di Scienze della Vita e dell'Ambiente. The company was formerly known as Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to AIM ImmunoTech Inc. in August 2019. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Ocala, Florida.

