Northern Trust Corp Purchases 30,045 Shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,045 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Sutro Biopharma were worth $7,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 87.3% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Sutro Biopharma by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STRO opened at $17.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 11.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.29 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.76. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.27 and a 1-year high of $28.30.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $14.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 40.67% and a negative net margin of 85.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sutro Biopharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.86.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

