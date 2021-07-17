Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Invests $5.03 Million in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,988 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,028,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMED. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 745.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.62, for a total transaction of $320,775.00. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.60, for a total transaction of $255,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,206 shares of company stock worth $1,402,347 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMED shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.77.

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $258.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $256.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.57. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.09 and a 12-month high of $325.12.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.89 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

