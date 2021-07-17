Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Select Interior Concepts, Inc. provides interior surface products for residential and commercial builders. The Company offers natural and engineered stone slabs, cabinetry, bathroom countertops, wall tiles, shower enclosures, towel bars and rings, paper holders, medicine cabinets and mirrors. Its primary operating subsidiaries and segments consists of Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. Select Interior Concepts, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get Select Interior Concepts alerts:

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on Select Interior Concepts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of SIC opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. Select Interior Concepts has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $12.27. The company has a market cap of $254.61 million, a PE ratio of -32.16 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.48.

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Select Interior Concepts had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $137.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Select Interior Concepts will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Select Interior Concepts in the first quarter valued at $179,000. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Select Interior Concepts by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 972,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,968 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Select Interior Concepts by 192.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 75,114 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Select Interior Concepts by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 57,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Select Interior Concepts by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 507,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 47,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Select Interior Concepts Company Profile

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Select Interior Concepts (SIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Select Interior Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Interior Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.