Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Oncology, Inc. is a clinical-stage drug development company. It develops and markets drugs for the treatment of cancer. The product pipeline consists of SRA737 and SRA141. SRA737 is an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, a key cell cycle checkpoint and central regulator of the DNA Damage Response network. SRA141 is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of cell division cycle 7kinase. Sierra Oncology, Inc., formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc., is headquatered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

Sierra Oncology stock opened at $20.23 on Wednesday. Sierra Oncology has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $23.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by ($0.10). Equities analysts anticipate that Sierra Oncology will post -6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen George Dilly purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $89,150.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sierra Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $1,208,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Sierra Oncology by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $2,164,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $3,206,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Sierra Oncology by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 120,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 14,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile

Sierra Oncology, Inc researches, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis.

