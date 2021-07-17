Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Shares Up 3.7%

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)’s stock price shot up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.96 and last traded at $31.96. 6,714 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,045,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.83.

Several research firms have issued reports on GPRE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Green Plains in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Green Plains from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.71.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $553.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.93 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. Green Plains’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michelle Mapes sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $61,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,665.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 77,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,604,524.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,800 shares of company stock worth $2,585,500. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPRE. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Green Plains during the first quarter valued at about $68,694,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Green Plains by 23.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,999,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $189,472,000 after buying an additional 1,335,265 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Green Plains by 5,760.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,257,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,038,000 after buying an additional 1,235,926 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Green Plains during the first quarter valued at about $18,054,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Green Plains during the first quarter valued at about $15,686,000.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

