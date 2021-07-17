Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Shares Down 6.3%

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)’s stock price fell 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.19 and last traded at $10.31. 186,668 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 9,460,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BTU. B. Riley increased their price objective on Peabody Energy from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 5th.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.87.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.69. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 32.53% and a negative net margin of 67.78%. The firm had revenue of $651.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.31) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kemal Williamson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,491.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTU. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 36.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,046 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 6,397 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 25.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,857 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 6,585 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 12.0% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 64,506 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 6,937 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,720 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 8,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 228,829 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 8,529 shares during the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, China, India, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S. Thermal Mining segments.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.