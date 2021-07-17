TheMaven, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVEN) Director Eric Semler Buys 5,714,286 Shares

TheMaven, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVEN) Director Eric Semler acquired 5,714,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.70 per share, with a total value of $4,000,000.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS MVEN opened at $0.64 on Friday. TheMaven, Inc. has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $3.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.75.

About TheMaven

TheMaven, Inc engages in software development and other related activities in the United States. The company operates the Maven platform, an online publishing platform that provides channel partners the ability to produce and manage editorially focused content and community interaction through tools and services; and provides advertising technology, techniques, and relationships that allow its channel partners to monetize online editorially focused content through various display and custom content advertising solutions.

