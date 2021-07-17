TheMaven, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVEN) Director Eric Semler Buys 5,714,286 Shares

TheMaven, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVEN) Director Eric Semler acquired 5,714,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.70 per share, with a total value of $4,000,000.20.
Shares of OTCMKTS MVEN opened at $0.64 on Friday. TheMaven, Inc. has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $3.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.75.
