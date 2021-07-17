Kevin J. Yeaman Sells 29,457 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Stock

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total transaction of $2,927,142.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kevin J. Yeaman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total transaction of $2,933,328.06.

DLB opened at $97.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.97. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.45 and a fifty-two week high of $104.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.88.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $319.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.29 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

