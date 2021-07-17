Nea Partners 10 L. P Purchases 250,250 Shares of CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) Stock

CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) major shareholder Nea Partners 10 L. P acquired 250,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $4,504,500.00. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

CVRx stock opened at $20.01 on Friday. CVRx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.75 and a 12-month high of $29.00.

About CVRx

CVRx, Inc develops an implantable technology for the treatment of high blood pressure/hypertension and heart failure patients. It offers BAROSTIM NEO, a neuro-modulation therapy that triggers the body's natural reflex to regulate blood pressure and the underlying causes of the progression of heart failure, which is delivered through a long-lasting implant system, and customized to each patient's individual therapy needs.

