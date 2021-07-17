X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Trading Up 6.8%

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) shares were up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.32 and last traded at $12.02. Approximately 2,679 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 969,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded X Financial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.32. The firm has a market cap of $612.85 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.93.

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. X Financial had a negative return on equity of 26.34% and a negative net margin of 35.36%. The company had revenue of $138.34 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of X Financial by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 186,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of X Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of X Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of X Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About X Financial (NYSE:XYF)

X Financial engages in the development and provision of technology platform for personal finance services. The company was founded by Yue Tang on January 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

