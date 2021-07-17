Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 40,642 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 636,966 shares.The stock last traded at $53.91 and had previously closed at $54.25.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OZON. Renaissance Capital raised shares of Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ozon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Ozon from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

Get Ozon alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.96.

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $448.96 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Ozon Holdings PLC will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in shares of Ozon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,379,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in Ozon by 7.6% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,214,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ozon during the first quarter worth $215,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Ozon by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 785,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Think Investments LP bought a new position in Ozon during the first quarter worth $16,821,000. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Ozon Company Profile (NASDAQ:OZON)

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Ozon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ozon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.