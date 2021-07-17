American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 349,700 shares, an increase of 113.0% from the June 15th total of 164,200 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of APEI stock opened at $28.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.39. American Public Education has a twelve month low of $24.97 and a twelve month high of $41.09. The company has a market cap of $532.28 million, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.58.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $88.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.02 million. American Public Education had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 7.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that American Public Education will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APEI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in American Public Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in American Public Education by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 7,286 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Public Education by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 89,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in American Public Education by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 159,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,858,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in American Public Education by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APEI has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities reduced their price target on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Truist reduced their price target on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered American Public Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.86.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

