Revlon (NYSE:REV) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revlon (NYSE:REV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Revlon, Inc. conducts its business exclusively through its subsidiary, Revlon Consumer Products Corp. and its subsidiaries. They manufacture, market and sell an extensive array of cosmetics and skin care, fragrances and personal care products. Their brand names are REVLON, COLORSTAY, REVLON AGE DEFYING, ALMAY and ULTIMA II in cosmetics; MOON DROPS, ETERNA 27, ULTIMA II and JEANNE GATINEAU in skin care; CHARLIE and FIRE & ICE in fragrances; and FLEX, OUTRAGEOUS, MITCHUM, COLORSTAY, COLORSILK, JEAN NATE, PLUSBELLE, BOZZANO and COLORAMA in personal care. “

Shares of NYSE:REV opened at $11.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.00. The stock has a market cap of $611.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.86. Revlon has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $19.00.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $445.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Revlon will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REV. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Revlon by 12.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 529,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after purchasing an additional 57,936 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Revlon by 4.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 4,704 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Revlon by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 35,082 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Revlon by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Revlon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $523,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.36% of the company’s stock.

About Revlon

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

