Zacks Investment Research Lowers TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TT electronics plc manufactures electronic and electrical components for the automotive, telecommunication and industrial engineering sectors. Its operating segment includes Transportation Sensing and Control, Industrial Sensing and Control, Advanced Components and Integrated Manufacturing Services segments. The company’s products include electronic components and systems, electrical cables, uninterruptible power supplies and generators. TT electronics plc is based in Woking, the United Kingdom. “

Get TT Electronics alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of TT Electronics in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on TT Electronics in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They set an overweight rating on the stock.

Shares of TTGPF stock opened at $3.65 on Wednesday. TT Electronics has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $3.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.47.

About TT Electronics

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components. The Power and Connectivity division designs and manufactures power application products and connectivity devices, which enable the capture and wireless transfer of data.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TT Electronics (TTGPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TT Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TT Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.