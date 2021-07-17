Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Weibo Corporation operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute and discover Chinese-language content. The Company operates in two segments: Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services. The company offers self-expression products; social products; discovery products; notifications; third-party online games. Weibo also develops mobile apps, such as Weibo Headlines; Weibo Weather and WeiDisk. It also provides advertising and marketing solutions, including social display ads and promoted marketing products. Weibo Corporation is headquartered in Beijing, China. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on WB. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Weibo from $30.60 to $40.00 and gave the stock a reduce rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Weibo from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.50.

Weibo stock opened at $60.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 44.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.69. Weibo has a 12-month low of $32.50 and a 12-month high of $64.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The information services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $458.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.77 million. Weibo had a net margin of 17.04% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Weibo will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Weibo by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Weibo in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Weibo by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in Weibo in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Weibo by 10.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

