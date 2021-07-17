The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Chubu Electric Power (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Chubu Electric Power (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS CHUEF opened at $12.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.35. Chubu Electric Power has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $12.44.

Chubu Electric Power Company Profile

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: JERA, Power Network, and Customer Service & Sales. It generates electricity through thermal, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, biomass, and solar sources.

