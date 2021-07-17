The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Chubu Electric Power (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Chubu Electric Power (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS CHUEF opened at $12.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.35. Chubu Electric Power has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $12.44.
Chubu Electric Power Company Profile
