UBS Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY)

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

COIHY has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Croda International from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. HSBC raised shares of Croda International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Croda International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Croda International currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.00.

Get Croda International alerts:

Shares of COIHY stock opened at $54.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.27 and a beta of 0.84. Croda International has a 52 week low of $34.90 and a 52 week high of $54.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.34.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.6092 per share. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.64%.

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.