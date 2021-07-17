Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Price Target Raised to C$6.50

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$5.75 to C$6.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BIREF. Raymond James boosted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Birchcliff Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$4.75 to C$6.55 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Birchcliff Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Birchcliff Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.11.

Shares of BIREF stock opened at $3.78 on Wednesday. Birchcliff Energy has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $4.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $146.57 million for the quarter.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

