Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,690,000 shares, an increase of 72.1% from the June 15th total of 5,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days. Approximately 15.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,687,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $347,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,002,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,741,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $303,000. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVIR opened at $22.90 on Friday. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $94.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.44.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $65.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.22 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Atea Pharmaceuticals will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

