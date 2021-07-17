Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Rating Increased to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $59.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 51.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. CIBC raised their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, TD Securities raised Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

OTCMKTS:ANCUF opened at $38.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.49. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $39.55.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's banners.

