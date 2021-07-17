Short Interest in iShares Russell 1000 Pure U.S. Revenue ETF (NASDAQ:AMCA) Decreases By 66.7%

iShares Russell 1000 Pure U.S. Revenue ETF (NASDAQ:AMCA) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of AMCA opened at $36.51 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Pure U.S. Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $26.60 and a 52-week high of $37.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.58.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Pure U.S. Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Pure U.S. Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.