Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) PT Raised to $52.00

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

CPE has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist increased their price target on Callon Petroleum from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Callon Petroleum from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st. Siebert Williams Shank raised Callon Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Callon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Callon Petroleum has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.67.

CPE stock opened at $41.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 3.49. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $60.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.17.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $359.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.87 million. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 12.30% and a negative net margin of 256.60%. As a group, analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $46,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,642,749. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $144,492 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $722,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,384 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after buying an additional 34,488 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,017 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 6,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

