Brokerages Set Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Target Price at $160.56

Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $160.56.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SLAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $140.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.23. Silicon Laboratories has a 1-year low of $92.19 and a 1-year high of $163.43.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.29. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $255.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sumit Sadana acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $132.80 per share, with a total value of $132,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,316.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 229.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1,993.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

