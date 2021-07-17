Brokerages Set ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC) Price Target at GBX 226.50

Shares of ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 226.50 ($2.96).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of LON:CTEC opened at GBX 261.70 ($3.42) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 240.48. ConvaTec Group has a one year low of GBX 173.20 ($2.26) and a one year high of GBX 263.90 ($3.45). The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.15.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

