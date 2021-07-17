Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 372,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,978 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.67% of Big 5 Sporting Goods worth $5,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BGFV. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 2,595.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 453,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after buying an additional 437,112 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 861,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,524,000 after buying an additional 396,903 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth about $3,266,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,092,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,630,000. 44.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Big 5 Sporting Goods alerts:

In other news, CEO Steven G. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $274,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,887.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Jessick sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 112,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,711,279. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,136 shares of company stock worth $3,513,817 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGFV stock opened at $21.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $474.55 million, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 2.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.76. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $37.75.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $272.81 million for the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 34.72%.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.