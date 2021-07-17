Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 2,252 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.36% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $6,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AOR. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3,285.4% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 858,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,973,000 after acquiring an additional 832,986 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the first quarter worth $8,918,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the first quarter worth $4,355,000. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 967.7% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 63,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after buying an additional 57,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,396,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,788,000 after buying an additional 42,891 shares during the last quarter.

AOR opened at $55.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.64. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $47.22 and a 1-year high of $56.32.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

