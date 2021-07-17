ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ageas, formerly known as Fortis, is an international insurance company. The Company has chosen to concentrate its business activities in Europe and Asia. Ageas offers international insurance services such as life and non-life, disability, and medical to individuals and groups. The Company also has subsidiaries in France, Germany, Turkey, Ukraine and Hong Kong. Ageas operates partnerships in Luxembourg, Italy, Portugal, China, Malaysia, India and Thailand. “

Get ageas SA/NV alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AGESY. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of ageas SA/NV from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of ageas SA/NV to a reduce rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ageas SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.00.

OTCMKTS:AGESY opened at $53.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.81. ageas SA/NV has a 52 week low of $37.14 and a 52 week high of $67.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.79.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ageas SA/NV will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $2.259 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 9.37%. ageas SA/NV’s payout ratio is presently 64.74%.

About ageas SA/NV

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ageas SA/NV (AGESY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ageas SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ageas SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.