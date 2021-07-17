Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AEXAY. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Atos from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered Atos from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Societe Generale set a $10.34 price objective on Atos and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC lowered Atos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, lowered Atos from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.34.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AEXAY opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Atos has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $19.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.61.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%.

Atos Company Profile

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions comprising orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications, and digital workplace solutions, as well as business technology solutions for public and private sector organizations.

