Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Scholar Rock Holding Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery and development of medicines for treatment of serious diseases. The company’s product candidate includes SRK-015 and BMP6 which is in pre-clinical stage. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation is based in Cambridge, United States. “

SRRK opened at $30.40 on Thursday. Scholar Rock has a one year low of $10.28 and a one year high of $70.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.06). Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 643.75% and a negative return on equity of 60.07%. The business had revenue of $4.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 million. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Scholar Rock will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRRK. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 1,327.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Scholar Rock by 200.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Scholar Rock by 139.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, a novel inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

