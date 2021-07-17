Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,221 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.25% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $6,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 42.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock opened at $286.33 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $200.05 and a twelve month high of $294.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $282.00.

