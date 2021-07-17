Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 20,933 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,734 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,933 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $6,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DSGX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at $70,837,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 732.0% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,111,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,679,000 after purchasing an additional 977,575 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,023,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,645,000 after purchasing an additional 612,217 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter worth $31,910,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth $21,411,000. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DSGX shares. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $63.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.95.

Shares of DSGX stock opened at $68.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.99 and a beta of 1.09. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a one year low of $50.57 and a one year high of $71.47.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.18 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

