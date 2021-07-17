Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,904 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.18% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 616,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,699,000 after buying an additional 314,200 shares during the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRNX shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

Shares of CRNX opened at $19.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $741.33 million, a PE ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.26. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $21.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.50.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 5,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total value of $103,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase 1 clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

