Citigroup Inc. Acquires Shares of 42,211 Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL)

Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 42,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in YELL. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yellow in the first quarter worth $1,212,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Yellow in the first quarter worth $2,201,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Yellow in the first quarter worth $5,549,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Yellow in the first quarter worth $4,879,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Yellow in the first quarter worth $169,000. 44.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on YELL. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Yellow in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Yellow from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Yellow in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yellow from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of YELL stock opened at $5.34 on Friday. Yellow Co. has a 1 year low of $2.37 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.35. The firm has a market cap of $273.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 3.24.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yellow Co. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Yellow

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. It primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions. The company provides various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; next-day ground services; customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions.

